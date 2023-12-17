Wheels Museum hosts community Christmas party

Dozens of families came out to not only see history come to life but also for cookie decorating, music, and to take a picture with Santa Claus.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Dozens of families came out to not only see history come to life but also for cookie decorating, music, and to take a picture with Santa Claus.

“This is the first time we’ve had such a large party like this, and we’re very happy to have that community here. We’re a group of volunteers. We’re nonprofit. We are the people who saved this iconic Railyard starting in 1994,” said Leba Freed, president of Wheels Museum.

Freed has been the president of the Wheels Museum for the past 30 years. She told KOB 4 the museum always gets in the holiday spirit, but this year is different.

“We’ve always had a lot of Christmas decorations? Well, why don’t we capitalize on that in terms of bringing the community to have fun, because it’s about trains and Santa Claus, and many things that we have here. And so we’re the perfect venue for it. So we’re thrilled that everyone’s come to see it,” said Freed.

The Wheels Museum has been at the Railyard since 2008.

KOB 4 asked Freed why Saturday’s event and entrance to the museum is free.

“My family came here in 1920, and we had a business here for over 80 years. And I wanted to give back to the community. That’s why we do it free, and some people give us very substantial donations, and some people can’t give anything. So we don’t want anyone to feel excluded from what we’re trying to do for our community,” Freed said.

Freed also believes it’s important to teach the next generation about the past.

“We’re trying to make young people understand that their grandparents built America,” Freed said.

The name “Wheels” is actually an acronym.

“It stands for ‘We Have Everything, Everyone Loves Spinning.’ So we are about transportation history, and the progress of society through moving,” said Freed.