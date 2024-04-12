When is the last freeze before spring gardening can start in New Mexico?

With the warmer temps in New Mexico settling in finally, it might have your green thumb itching. However, it may not be the time to start planting just yet.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With the warmer temps in New Mexico finally settling in, it might have your green thumb itching. However, it may not be the time to start planting just yet.

It depends on where you live across the state. For example, the Carlsbad average last freeze is in late March, while Gallup can have a freeze in almost June. Even in Albuquerque, it depends on where you are in the city.

The Sunport’s average last freeze date is April 7, while Corrales could have freezes up until April 25 due to being in the valley. Believe it or not, the last freeze was on Sunday morning, which was April 7 – right on time.

The latest Albuquerque has ever recorded a freeze was on May 27 in 1918.

