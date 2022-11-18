When should your child stay home?

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – Runny noses, fever, sore throats, nasal congestion, headaches and body aches. These are all examples of what school nurses at Rio Rancho Public Schools have seen in recent weeks.



It has been a more difficult flu and cold season this year with cases of COVID-19 and RSV also on the rise.



“We are seeing RSV with our little ones at the preschool,” said Lynn Wheeler, the director of Nursing for RRPS. “But honestly, it’s spread out—the cold, flu and COVID—pretty much throughout all the district.”



KOB asked if the number of students calling out sick, or leaving school because they are sick, is something district officials are worried about. RRPS told us they have not noticed a change in numbers that would concern them and the season is playing out the way it usually does this time of year.



That being said, school leaders are still on alert, and they said parents should be too.



“If parents choose, they certainly may have their child wear a mask,” Wheeler said. “We also encourage lots of hand washing during this time of year.”



RRPS also asks parents to keep their children home, if they are unwell.



“The parents know their child the best,” Wheeler said. “So if you think your child can make it through the day and actively participate in the educational process, then I think they are probably OK to go.”

KOB also reached out to Albuquerque Public Schools. A spokesperson told us they were unable to give any information on school attendance or a potential spike in student sickness at this time.

APS posted guidance here to help parents determine when to send their children to school and when to keep them home.