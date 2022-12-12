Where Congress stands with Friday govt. shutdown deadline looming

NEW MEXICO — Congress faces a Friday deadline to pass a crucial $1.5 trillion funding bill and avoid a government shutdown.

On the line are federal workers’ pay and around $3 billion in disaster relief funds for New Mexico.

The Biden administration requested $2.9 billion for FEMA to address outstanding claims for the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. $90,465,000 was also requested to address damage to the To’Hajiilee Community School, which was impacted by severe flooding.

With so much on the line, we spoke to Drew Petrimoulx about where Congress stands with the bill, in the video above.