White Sands missile tests will close highways

WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. — A missile test will close three U.S. highways Thursday morning at White Sands Missile Range, near Alamogordo.

Security personnel will block each highway twice for around an hour each time Thursday. The first block starts at 7 a.m. and the second block starts at 8:20 a.m.

Here are the affected routes:

Highway 380, from San Antonio to Carrizozo

Highway 70 between San Augustine Pass and Alamogordo

Highway 54 between the McGregor Range exit and Orogrande

Railways along Highway 54

For a brief time between the blocks, each highway will be open. However, officials say that’s subject to change without notice due to the missile range’s testing plan.