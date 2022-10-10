Who is New Mexico’s home NFL team?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A KOB 4 poll shows the Dallas Cowboys have the most support in New Mexico compared to any other NFL team. But, let’s be honest, people also love to hate them.

So, what does the polling show? That we can’t agree on hardly anything in New Mexico. You might expect the passion to be split, and it really is.

“Other” was the top response. “Not a fan” was next with almost two-thirds of everyone who answered.

The Cowboys have the most fans of any specific team with 19%. The Raiders, Broncos, and Cardinals are next – in that order – but all below the 10% mark.

So, KOB 4’s Tommy went to Uptown Sports Bar and Grill for journalism.

“It’s a diverse state. We get people from everywhere, even if they are, unfortunately, Denver fans,” said James Shook, a Cowboy’s fan.

Hey, those are our neighbors.

“You’re either a Cowboys fan or you’re not. You either love them or hate them,” said Shook.

We found a Chief’s supporter who’s not a fan of Cowboys fans sitting at #1 in our poll.

“That’s very sad,” said Amanda Baca, a Chief’s fan. “It’s absolutely fun to hate the Cowboys.”

“I think just because New Mexico doesn’t have a pro team here, they adopt a lot of the teams that are pretty local to New Mexico,” said Daniel Tenorio, a Steeler’s fan.

