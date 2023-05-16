Why is New Mexico seeing more moisture ahead of monsoon season?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – With this increase in moisture we’ve had, it has a lot of people asking – is this an early monsoon season?

Technically, monsoon season is June 15 through September in the fall, so where is this moisture coming from?

Well, remember those canyon winds we had Friday night? That was the backdoor cold front feeding that moisture into the state.

A look to the east shows a high pressure system moving those winds clockwise feeding that Gulf of Mexico moisture.

