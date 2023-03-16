Widespread precipitation and winds Thursday for New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Widespread precipitation and winds will be affecting New Mexico this Thursday and it’s just the beginning of it.

Rain will affect much of the state but places in the northern mountains will see snow. Winter storm warnings and advisories are posted, especially north of I-25.

The windy conditions will be most prevalent in the southeastern part of the state.

Steve Stucker breaks it all down in his full forecast, in the video above.