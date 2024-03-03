Wildfire season arrives in New Mexico 

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say a cigarette might not seem like much, but all a fire needs is a spark to spread.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say a cigarette might not seem like much, but all a fire needs is a spark to spread.

“Just be aware of your surroundings,” said Michael Anand, a NWS Albuquerque meteorologist.

A red flag warning is up across eastern and central New Mexico, including cities like Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Raton, and more.

Anand explained what that means.

“The combination of the low relative humidity values with those winds, and then we’re also have very dry fields as well. These fine fields like these grasses and small branches and sticks are very susceptible to burning. And so all those three factors are the reason why we have the red flag warning out,” said Anand.

With this type of warning, fires are more likely to spark and once they start they can spread more easily.

Anand explained it’s important for the community to be aware of the risk.

“The biggest concern is more of just people being aware to not start any fires. It can be easily done through not discarding a cigarette properly or when you drive in these grasses, the friction can start these little hotspots that can grow into fires and spread very easily with the wind, and the dry fields,” Anand said.

In some areas of the state, fires have already sparked. On Saturday morning, Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews put out an outside fire that was threatening a home. No one was hurt.

AFR says the fire was an accident and started because the owner was burning yard waste.

If you’re in Albuquerque, remember to call the burn line at (505)-768-BURN. It’ll tell you whether burning is allowed and what the legal requirements are. It’s a recorded message that’s updated daily.