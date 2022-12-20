Wind alerts expected as Arctic air blasts New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tuesday is going to be a nice day before clouds roll in and an Arctic blast settles in to really chill some parts of New Mexico out.

For example, in Roswell, temperatures will be in the 50s before they drop to high temperatures of 32° and 26° on Thursday and Friday, with corresponding lows of 4° and 14° on the respective nights.

Wind chills there and along eastern New Mexico, in the higher plains of the state, will go below zero in that time. Higher-elevation areas will also see similar readings.

In anticipation of this, some wind alerts are posted.

It won’t last long, though, as temperatures will bounce back to highs in the 50s for Christmas Eve and Day, not just in Roswell but across the state.

Kira Miner shows us what to expect in her full forecast, in the video above.