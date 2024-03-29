Winds knock out KOB 4 antenna signal, repairs underway
We are currently off the air for viewers who watch with an antenna. Strong winds damaged a critical connection from our transmitter to our antenna. We have crews evaluating the situation. It will require a specialized crew to climb the tower for permanent repairs.
We are working as quickly as we can, and apologize for the disruption in service.
You can also stream KOB newscasts on several alternative platforms:
- PEACOCK
- ROKU (KOB App, NewsOn, Haystack)
- HULU PLUS
- YouTubeTV
- FUBO
- DirecTV Stream
- For more information, click here.