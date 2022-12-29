Winter storm brings snow to East Mountain roads in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Winter storm warnings are in effect across New Mexico, including in the eastern mountains.

According to the National Weather Service, Sandia and the Manzano Mountains could see up to 4 inches of snow, with wind gusts up to 45 miles an hour.

The weather was worse in the higher elevations where compacted snow covered the road. On the way up the Sandia Mountain, cars slid, another car was abandoned on the side of the road.

“We had 4-wheel drive, so he’s a careful slow driver, but it’s pretty, I wouldn’t come up without 4-wheel drive,” said Betsy Newman.

But, there were people excited about the weather.

“We looked at the peak and forecast and saw the tram was closed figured it was going to be snowy up there- so she made her first snow angel,” said Nancy Taylor.

“We figured we might some snow, so we packed for it. Yeah, the whole outfit was purchased for this trip just in case the snow came, but I think we’ll use it once a year, and it’s when we come back to Albuquerque,” said Grady Miller and Faryn Einhorn.

A spokesperson for the Department of Transportation said they’re monitoring winter weather across the state and are prepared. They also said they are keeping a close eye on the Gallup area.