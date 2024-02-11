Winter storm strikes New Mexico metro

On Saturday, Albuquerque city officials gave an update on how the city is handling the winter weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – From the East Mountains to further into the city, there were lots of crashes, and cars getting stuck in New Mexico.

The sun came up and melted a lot of the snow, but the city says there were 25 trucks out working on major city streets. That’s about half the fleet – 42 total per Municipal Development Department.

The municipal department says there’s set to be 11 trucks out Saturday night.

Albuquerque police says it responded to 34 total accidents that were called in. They say only eight of those crashes had injuries, and none were considered serious.

Mayor Tim Keller says one priority during the winter weather is to provide shelter out of the cold for the homeless population.

“We have a bed available for everyone. That is the key to remember. Now, whether or not they choose to get it is one question. The other question is if we can get transport out to them. But our ACS Department runs emergency transport for homeless individuals who want it throughout the night, and they will do tonight as well,” said Keller.

The mayor says there’s now a total of 85 beds open at the emergency shelter at the Gateway Center.

He says based on demand at the West Side Shelter, there’s anywhere from 50 to 150 beds available there.

He adds, even though the shelters are pretty full, the city says there’s enough beds for anyone who wants one.

If you don’t have to be driving right now, city officials say to stay home as the temperatures drop into the night. They say we could see all this slush start to refreeze on the roads.