Winter storm to move across New Mexico on Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Winter storm warnings and advisories are posted across New Mexico as a storm system is making its way across our state Thursday.

Heavy snowfall is likely above 5,000 feet. Snow accumulation is forecast to be 3-6 inches in northwestern New Mexico.

Then, that will shift toward Albuquerque and Santa Fe with impacts possible on I-40 and I-25.

Along I-40, that could occur from Tijeras Canyon to the New Mexico-Texas state line. Along I-25, that could occur from near La Bajada Hill through to the Raton Pass.

