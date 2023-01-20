Winter weather alerts posted ahead of anticipated snow

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Winter weather alerts are posted ahead of some snow, anticipated in New Mexico as the weekend rolls around.

A winter weather advisory is posted for Gallup, Taos, Clayton, Las Vegas and near Santa Fe. A winter storm warning is posted for the Raton area so beware if you’re traveling along the Raton Pass heading into Colorado.

After this snow chance moves out, temperatures remain cool, in the 30s and 40s. Then, Monday brings another good chance for snow, including for the Albuquerque metro.

