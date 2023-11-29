Winter weather criteria to change for New Mexico

Winter weather is returning to New Mexico. But the old way of issuing winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings has changed.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Winter weather is returning to New Mexico. But the old way of issuing winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings has changed.

KOB 4 talked to the National Weather Service about what the new criteria mean for you in the upcoming season.

Watch the video above for more from Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker.