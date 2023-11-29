Winter weather criteria to change for New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Winter weather is returning to New Mexico. But the old way of issuing winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings has changed.
KOB 4 talked to the National Weather Service about what the new criteria mean for you in the upcoming season.
Watch the video above for more from Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker.