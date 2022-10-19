Winter weather outlook: Report shows slim chances for snow in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Climate Prediction Center recently came out with its Winter Weather Outlook. Unfortunately, it is not good news for New Mexico.

La Niña are the two words that could mean a big difference for winter weather in New Mexico.

“Well obviously, drought is an issue, if we got more natural snow that would help,” said George Brooks, executive director of Ski New Mexico.

Just this weekend, the state saw snow on some ski resorts in Taos, at Ski Santa Fe, and even a dusting at Sandia Peak. But what will it look like in the weeks and months ahead?

In CPC’s Winter Weather Outlook, they are expecting another below-average season and above-average temperatures.

“Our ski areas for a long, long time have prepared and have been making snow. We are very good at it; regardless of how much natural snow we get,” said Brooks. “We will expect more people regardless of whether or not the climate says it is going to be warmer and less snow.”

Brooks says a lack of workers has had more of an impact on the ski industry in the last couple of years – compared to a lack of snow.

In fact, the Sandra ski area has already announced it will not have a season because of a lack of workers.