Winter Wonderland Marketplace to spotlight local businesses

A marketplace is putting a focus on small busineses in our area.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Local businesses in the Albuquerque metro are getting together for a big community holiday event this Sunday.

The Winter Wonderland Marketplace will feature 70 small, local businesses at the Valle de Luna Event Center. The first 100 kids will get a free toy.

You can also get pictures with Santa and even The Grinch if you prefer. There will be a dropbox for letters to Santa too.

Among the spotlighted businesses is A Heavenly Taste Cakery. Owner Amanda Jones says this event is about bringing the community together.

“Not all families have a chance to go the mall or somewhere to get pictures with Santa, so they can come our get a free picture with Santa so it will just be a fun afternoon for the family,” Jones said.