Wintry mix in the northwest, windy south and east Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Northwestern New Mexico will see some snow and wintry conditions while southern and eastern New Mexico will be windy Tuesday.

In northwestern New Mexico, places like Farmington and Gallup will see some snow – really anywhere west of I-25 and north of I-40. That means Santa Fe will even be in line to see snow.

Eastern New Mexico is seeing wind warnings, from Clayton down to Alamogordo and near Las Cruces. A wind advisory is also in effect for the Silver City area.

The Albuquerque metro will see some rain that’ll taper off as the day goes along.

Steve Stucker shows us what you can expect, in his full forecast in the video above.