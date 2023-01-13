Wintry weather expected this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Enjoy the nice weather Friday and Saturday because wintry weather is expected this weekend as Sunday rolls around.

The first of several storm systems will begin Sunday and won’t let up until around Wednesday. These systems will bring rain, cooler temperatures and snow.

By Wednesday, high temperatures will be in the low-to-mid-40s, even for places like the Albuquerque metro.

Brandon Richards shares what we can expect in his full forecast, in the video above.