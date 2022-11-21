WisePies Pizza offers WishPies to raise money for Make-A-Wish

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Behind the doors of Volcanic Training in northeast Albuquerque, a wish is coming true.

“I was diagnosed with a sickness, a cancer called Rhabdomyosarcoma, and it’s a cancer that’s in the muscles,” said Change Benton, a Make-A-Wish recipient and cancer survivor.

Chance Benton was diagnosed with the life-changing illness when he was just 14.

“It affected my muscles and I’ve always been a physical sports kind of a guy. I’ve always enjoyed watching sports, being in sports, and when I got sick it made me realize how much opportunities I had that I didn’t go for,” said Benton.

Now he’s cancer free and is rebuilding his strength with the guidance Jerry Husted, a personal trainer and owner of Volcanic Training.

“He is very much developing a little more self-confidence, he’s walking a little taller, and feeling stronger. Feeling stronger always gives you a little boost in the ego,” said Husted.

For Benton, working with Husted is a wish come true, literally.

“My wish was granted about three, four months ago,” said Benton.

The pair were connected thanks to nonprofit Make A Wish New Mexico.

“Sara Lister, the director of Make-A-Wish Foundation, was one of my clients, and when Chance’s wish was for a personal trainer she knew somebody,” Husted said.

Make-A-Wish helps children who are battling critical illnesses find hope, and strength, by making their wishes come true.

“They’re something that really provides hope to a child through their darkest days and stays with them throughout their lifetime,” said Sara Lister, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish New Mexico.

This holiday season, you can help Make-A-Wish help other children like Benton, by taking a trip to the grocery store for the WishPies that are now for sale in Walmart stores across the country.

It’s a desert pizza created by Albuquerque-based WisePies Pizza.

“And for every WishPie sold, a dollar goes back to the Make-A-Wish in that area,” said Lister.

“We are incredibly grateful for this partnership and to be able to do something bigger than ourselves to really give back to our community and the Make-A-Wish foundation,” said Season Chavez, president of Wise Choice Foods.

It’s a small thing, that can make a world of difference for a child, like Benton.

“It’s definitely helped me, it’s motivated me, and it’s improved my mental and physical health, and it’s definitely been there for me when I needed this,” said Benton.

WisePies Pizza is also holding a challenge to see how you eat your WishPie! For more information on prize and rewards, visit, wisepiespizza.com.