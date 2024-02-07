Wolf-like dog captured in the East Mountains

Last week, Bernalillo County Animal Care trapped a wolf-like dog that was roaming the streets in the East Mountains.

“He wasn’t aggressive, but you could see how that would be a little intimidating to people,” said Benjamin Silva, enforcement supervisor with Bernalillo County Animal Care. “We got a call that there was a dog resembling a wolf in a neighborhood, that was stealing things from people’s property, stealing packages off people’s porches, looking in people’s windows.”

That’s why they named him Amazon Tom.

“This is clearly someone’s illegal pet that was either escaped or dumped or something like that,” Silva said.

Silva says Amazon was a first of its kind for them.

“I don’t know that we’d have ever had any, anything that was quite like that wolf,” he said. “Like here we’ve had some things that were clearly coyote mixes and things like that. But this one just looking at him, physically, completely resembled a wolf.”

They contacted the ABQ BioPark, who was willing to house him until they could take him to a wolf rescue.

“He’s still very shy and timid, I’d like to add that he has shown no signs of aggression at all,” said Carol Sanchez, founder of the Four Corners Wolf Dog Sanctuary.

Sanchez says Amazon is in great hands.

“We absolutely love him and we’re gonna do the very best we can to care for him like we do the rest of our pack,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez says Amazon is about two to three years old and weighs about 100 pounds. They expect he could gain more weight.

If you want to keep up with Amazon, the sanctuary is expected to share updates on him on their social media pages.