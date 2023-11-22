Woman accused of abusing dogs to pay restitution, barred from doing business in NM

An Albuquerque dog trainer who mistreated dozens of dogs will never be able to do business in New Mexico again.

Attorney General Raúl Torrez filed civil charges against Lisa Berry in February – weeks after KOB 4 broke the news about her abusing dogs she was supposed to be training.

The state prosecuted Berry under the Unfair Practices Act, and won the case Tuesday.

Beyond never doing business here again, she’ll have to pay victims more than $46,000 in restitution.

She’ll also have to pay the state $120,000 that the AG’s office can use to prosecute future cases.

“Leaving animals with emaciated bodies, and not feeding them and leaving sores on their bodies, and otherwise harming these animals is just unacceptable behavior,” said Assistant Attorney General of the Consumer Protection Division Serena Wheaton. “I think more than anything, we can all go to sleep for this week. And for Thanksgiving, knowing that our pets have been protected by the court today.”

Berry also pleaded guilty to 15 criminal animal cruelty charges last month. She’s serving five years of probation for those charges.

