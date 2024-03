Woman accused of helping boyfriend kill suspected car burglar to remain in jail

A woman accused of helping her boyfriend kill and run over a suspected car burglar will stay in jail until her trial.

Destiny Marquez appeared in court virtually Tuesday. She and her boyfriend, Joshua Dominguez, claim they confronted a woman they saw going through Dominguez’s vehicle.

They also claim the woman stabbed Dominguez, but police say surveillance video shows the couple stabbing the woman, running over her twice, killing her.

Dominguez and Marquez are charged with murder.