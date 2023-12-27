Woman faces charges for fatal DWI hit-and-run crash

A 22-year-old woman is facing charges for hitting and killing a bicyclist while allegedly driving under the influence.

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — A woman is facing vehicular homicide charges for allegedly causing a deadly hit-and-run crash while drunk.

Police say Mercedes Zimmerly hit Justin Jaramillo with her car while he was riding his bicycle.

Officials allege they found the vehicle and connected it to Zimmerly. They also reviewed surveillance video showing the crash.

Police later arrested her.

Detectives interview Zimmerly and allege she admitted to drinking. They also allegedly smelled alcohol on her breath.

Zimmerly also faces charges of tampering with evidence and aggravated DWI. She appeared in court Wednesday afternoon.