Woman found dead inside car in NE Albuquerque

Albuquerque police say a woman was found shot inside a vehicle near Lomas and Louisiana.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police say a woman was found shot inside a vehicle near Lomas and Louisiana.

Police say the shooting happened on the 7200 block of Marble Avenue in northeast Albuquerque. Officers responded around 11:39 a.m. Monday.

When they arrived, they found a woman inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details are limited. Homicide detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.