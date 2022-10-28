Woman says rocks were thrown at her car near I-25 and Paseo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque woman says that someone threw boulders at her from a freeway overpass earlier this week.

“I just want everybody to just be careful, be aware, be cautious,” said Andrea Baker.

Baker said she was driving to an appointment Tuesday morning.

“So I was leaving, coming eastbound on Paseo, and it was about 8:50, and I merged onto I-25 south and I look up – and see two big boulders, rocks headed right at me,” she said.

Baker said the rocks were thrown at her as she drove under the overpass. KOB 4 found rocks on the wall she referenced, which directly overlooks the road.

Baker said it happened so fast she had no time to react. The damage to her car is estimated to cost $2,000 to repair.

Not only that, but Baker said she wasn’t the only one this happened to.

“There were already two vehicles pulled over that had been struck, and they appeared to have blown tires,” she said. “I called to report it, and a few minutes later, another gentleman pulled over to inspect his car.”

Baker said the tow truck driver that was called told her this has been an issue in the area for a few months.

“If you see something, report it, because the next person, it may not end well for them,” she said.