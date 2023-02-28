Work begins Tuesday on a busy South Valley road

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Crews will begin work Tuesday on a stretch of a busy road over the Rio Grande in southwest Albuquerque.

Eastbound Rio Bravo Boulevard, between Isleta and Rossmoor, will be closed for a few months. The closure will go from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day between Tuesday and June 30, weather permitting.

Crews will be working on bridge rehabilitation. You’re encouraged to seek an alternate route.

