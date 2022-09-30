World record-holding haunted attraction begins its season near Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Halloween may be a few weeks away but the spooks and the haunts are starting at a popular attraction in the metro.

The Dragons House of Horror has scared its fair share of people each Halloween season. This year, in a new location near the Route 66 Casino and Hotel, they plan to scare more people with two haunts.

“This year, we have the gateway to terror Maze which is a hillbilly-themed haunted maze. We also have the dragons haunted house which is an asylum-themed haunted attraction,” said William Robinson, the manager of Dragons House of Horror.

Over the years, Dragons House of Horror has offered anything you need – or don’t really need – to fuel all your fears, from rational to irrational fears.

“Everything from hillbillies to clowns to arachnophobia, fear of doctors needles. fear of small spaces, and heights. This year, we’re encompassing most of those as well,” Robinson said.

It’s no short, easy walk exploring your fears, either. Dragons House of Horror holds the Guinness World Record for the longest indoor walk-through haunted house.

Opening night is September 30 and organizers are looking forward to the screams, frights, laughs and everything in between.

To learn about Dragons House of Horror and to purchase tickets, visit their website and watch Diana Castillo’s walkthrough in the video above.