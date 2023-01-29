Wrong-way driver killed on Unser in NW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating after one person was killed in a wrong-way crash on Saturday.

Police say an officer witnessed the crash around 7 a.m. Saturday in the area of Unser Boulevard and Vista Alegre Street NW.

According to APD, a white Ford F-150 was approaching Vista Alegre while traveling northbound on Unser in the right lane.

Police say the officer then saw a gold 1997 Toyota Camry turn left from Vista Alegre, driving south on northbound Unser.

APD says the officer witnessed the head-on collision as he was getting ready to radio it in.

The male Toyota driver died on scene as a result of the crash. The female Ford driver sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital.

Police has determined speed and alcohol were not a factor for the female Ford driver. But it is unknown if the male Toyota driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation. No charges have been filed yet.