WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Feb. 14 is more than just Valentine’s Day for a local World War II veteran.

This year, the special day comes with a little more love for Eugenio Lueras – it’s his 100th birthday.

“I got this bunch here with me and that’s all I need,” Eugenio said.

This year is extra special, as the WWII vet’s family is joining him in Albuquerque to celebrate a century’s worth of memories.

Something that’s hard for Eugenio to accept.

“I don’t even want to celebrate my birthday,” he said.

At first, he had a difficult time remembering some things, like when and where he was born. However, as soon as he put on his military jacket, the memories of his 20 years of service came rushing in.

Eugenio joined the U.S. Army when he was only 17. He eventually moved in rank to master sergeant during WWII. Eugenio is also one of only 2,300 living WWII veterans in New Mexico.

So what’s the secret?

“It’s chile, lots of green chile,” Eugenio said.