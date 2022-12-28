Year in review: Mayor Keller discusses record-breaking violence in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – While we approach a new year, we are again facing the same, sad, old problem: record-breaking violence in Albuquerque.

In the last four years, the only year we didn’t set a homicide record was 2020 – the year we were all told to stay home.

However, Mayor Tim Keller says there is one thing that’s very different about this last year that he says it will lead to a safer city.

“It wasn’t clear to me that the system was broken during COVID because it was sort of clouded by all of those issues,” said Keller.

Despite taking office years before the pandemic, Keller says he now sees the problem clearly.

“But coming out of COVID, what we’ve seen is America is awash in guns and in fentanyl and Albuquerque’s no different,” Keller said. “That is a truth I accept that is truth, and because of that, we have to be tougher on crime.”

Watch the video above for the full interview with Mayor Keller.

