Young musicians to open for ‘Brit Floyd’ at Revel Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – School of Rock in Albuquerque has offered young aspiring musicians a place to jam for years. Now, some have a chance to live out their musical dreams.

Students with the program will be performing live, Sunday night at Revel. They’re opening-up for the popular cover band “Brit Floyd.”

“I really love having this opportunity to give these young aspiring musicians this amazing opportunity to perform to our audiences in these packed theaters,” said Floyd. “Traditionally, we have never had an opening act on any of our tours and (1000+) shows, but the idea of musicians of this age group having the opportunity and experience and perform at our level, on our platform, really makes me feel like we get to contribute to their musical development, if even for a night. An experience like this makes a positive impression for a lifetime.”

The promoter for the event says they will be donating $2 back to School of Rock for every ticket sold.

“I’m really excited, it’s a big opportunity I’m really excited,” said Lucas Griego with School of Rock.

The concert begins Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. For ticket information, click here.