Young violinist checks off New Mexico on 50-state musical journey

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Visiting all 50 states in the U.S. may be on your bucket list but there is one girl who wants to do it a little differently.

Sabrina Patel wants to play the National Anthem at a major sporting event in every state. At 11 years old, she has already gotten to see a lot of the country.

“I’ve been to South Carolina, South Dakota, Arizona, New Mexico,” Sabrina recalls.

Two years ago, the journey began in her hometown of Burlington, N.C. She performed the anthem before a Burlington Sock Puppets baseball game.

“That was my first National Anthem and I’ve come a long way,” Sabrina said.

Since then, she has wielded her trusty violin at NBA games, NASCAR races and even an MLB playoff game in October where she met former President George W. Bush.

With a performance at the Lobo women’s basketball game Wednesday, she made New Mexico state number 20 on her journey. A journey she and her family have taken in their car.

“It’s like so fun. I get to hang out with my family and be in the car. We get to go to fun attractions and get to do fun stuff. And then we get to do the National Anthems and make people’s days,” Sabrina said.

Not only does she want to inspire kids to pick up an instrument, she also wants to popularize her own style of music.

“I wanna do violin and tap dancing combined. And I recently debuted my new tap-olin, tapping and violin combined, song to Carol of the Bells,” Sabrina said.

Making memories come true – and dreams too – her next performance is Thursday night at the PBR Stockyards Showcase in Fort Worth.

If you’d like to follow her journey, click here to check out her Facebook page.