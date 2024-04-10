Youth Development Inc. works on therapeutic approach to teen violence

The Youth Development Inc. has been working on violence prevention in some capacity for decades, but only recently changed their approach. At least one participant says it's working.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Youth Development Inc. has been working on violence prevention in some capacity for decades, but only recently changed their approach. At least one participant says it’s working.

“It was fun at the time, but after I was sitting in that cell it was not. If I could just go back and just regret everything, I would,” said Ezekial Ulibarri, an ABQ Against Violence participant.

Ulibarri is a real-life example of what can happen when you follow a TikTok trend.

“Kia Boys” have been making the rounds on social media, posting videos of stealing cars for years. That’s where Ulibarri says he got the idea at 13. He says he got caught three times.

“I try not to think back to it. Because whenever I think back to it, it just gives me bad memories,” said Ulibarri.

He wants them to stay in the past while he focuses on his future.

Part of the now 16 year old’s two-year probation sentence includes the ABQ Against Violence program under Youth Development Inc.

“Knowing that I am not the only one that experienced that, it just like motivates me because kids went through the same thing, and they want to do better. And it’s just like, I want to do that too,” Ulibarri said.

This program has existed for decades but took on a different form two years ago.

The City of Albuquerque started funding it and leaders started a more therapeutic approach. It now mirrors an evidence-based program in Oakland, California.

“When you look at domestic violence, and you look at food insecurity, when you look like you know, potential homelessness they need to learn how to cope with those life stressors, without going towards the violence route, or the gang intervention type of route,” said Robert Chavez, CEO of Youth Development Inc.

The organization has a case manager and licensed therapist to address trauma and immediate needs, and education and job opportunities to compliment the therapy.

“Providing that comprehensive services to the families is what I think makes us different than just focusing on the violence intervention that is taking place,” said Chavez.

ABQ Against Violence has the capacity to serve 50 people between 16 and 26 for two years at a time. There’s 46 in the program now. Chavez wants to serve more, but he says funding is a hurdle.

“To be competitive and retain our therapists, it’s a more costly program. But our funding has decreased in the last since we were doing the work 10 years ago for this type of work,” Chavez said. “It’s a challenge. It is, especially when you look at all our services, and you look at all the issues our community has right now.”

Chavez says it’s an uphill battle made easier when attitudes start to change.

“At first I didn’t think I needed it, but once I started going to it, I needed it for sure,” said Ulibarri.

The organization is getting $400,000 now per year from the city, but says there’s more in the mayor’s proposed budget for next year.

They measure success by engagement and staying out of trouble. Of the 46 in the program now, three have reoffended.