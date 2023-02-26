Youth summit event connects teens to Congress

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – On Saturday, Democratic Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury met with a group of local teens to hear what issues they’re facing right now.

It was part of the youth summit held at the Explora, and the main goal was for Stansbury to really hear what the teens had to say.

Various community groups were there to help lead conversations. Some of the topics that came up were school safety, environmental concerns, and homelessness.

Stansbury says she wanted to host this summit to help bring a new perspective to Washington, D.C..

“I think a lot of times young people don’t feel like their voices have the opportunity to be heard, and so we wanted to create a space that was really shaped by young people themselves,” said Stansbury.