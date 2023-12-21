Local financial expert talks money tips for new year

From 401(k) to tips to money save, here is what David Hicks recommends as the new year approaches.

David Hicks, of Oakmont Advisory Group in Albuquerque, recommends you look at your 401k and your IRA. You can do a Roth conversion to move money from your traditional IRA to a Roth IRA. That will mean less tax in the future on your retirement.

The contribution limit for 401k is $22,500 a year. The IRA limit is $7,500. However, those limits are set to decrease by $500 in 2024.

As you go into 2024, here are some things to think about:

Create a realistic budget

Set savings goals (e.g., down payment on house or car)

Plan for major life events (e.g., new house, kid going to college)

