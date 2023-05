ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you’re sitting on the couch with a pillow nearby, Rio Rancho trainer Kimberly Samborski says you can do a workout.

Samborski, of SWEAT Bootcamp in Rio Rancho, stopped by to show us a workout you can do with a pillow. She emphasizes reps and motion, not necessarily weight, as a key component of this.

See more of Kimberly’s workouts by clicking here.

Danielle Todesco talked and worked out with her in the video above.