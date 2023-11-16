Alexa spoiling holiday gifts | What the Tech?

The worst thing to happen at Christmastime is surprises being spoiled and now it may get spoiled by Alexa.

If you order on Amazon, all they have to do is ask Alexa, “Alexa what did I order?” and she’ll spill the beans.

To prevent this, go into the Alexa app on your phone. Then, tap settings, notifications and Amazon shopping. If any of the boxes there are checked blue, Alexa will announce when items will be delivered. If someone asks, she’ll give a full list of everything you’ve ordered on Amazon.

That means, if someone has access to your Amazon account, they can see what you’ve been up to. That is not just what you’ve ordered but what you’ve searched for.

To prevent this, go to any orders that you’ve placed. If you want to hide one, tap on it and then look for “archive order”.

Super snoopers can still find these ‘archived orders’ if they know where to look. It’s like hiding a gift somewhere in the house. It might take some time.

You might want to clear your Amazon browsing history or they can see every product you’ve looked at in the past 30 days or more.

Go to your accounts and lists, and scroll down to browsing history to see what you’ve looked at. Then, click the gear icon to delete your browsing history, then turn it off at least through the holidays.

You can only make those changes on the Amazon website in a browser. It won’t work in the app. You’ll need to do that in the Alexa app to make changes for Alexa devices.

Once you make those changes, you won’t have to worry as much about Amazon Alexa spoiling holiday gifts.

