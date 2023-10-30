Alfred security camera app | What the Tech? App of the Day

Your smartphone could turn into a security camera, but how? Jamey Tucker explains.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Most everyone has security cameras these days that stream live video to your phone wherever you are.

It’s not necessary to run out and purchase a stand-alone security camera if you have an old phone or tablet.

The app, Alfred, turns just about any old phone into a live-streaming web security camera. It is perfect for placing in the kitchen when you’re off on vacation.

Here’s how it works:

Once you’ve downloaded the app onto the old phone, you’ll do the same on your current device. You’ll be prompted to choose which phone will be used for the camera and which one for the viewer.

Then, you’ll need to prop up the old phone with the camera facing what you want to keep an eye on, like the backdoor.

Wherever you go, as long as you can connect to the internet, you can check in on your kitchen by opening the Alfred app. It’ll also send notifications if it detects movement. A 2-way microphone lets both sides of the camera speak to each other.

Alfred is a free app but a premium version removes ads and allows recording. If you’ve got an old phone just gathering dust, it’s a great way to find it a second life as a security camera with the Alfred app.

For more “What the Tech?” stories, click here.