Amazon Prime commercials | What the Tech?

You may have noticed but Amazon Prime Video now has commercials. Here is what to know about them.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — One of the best benefits of an Amazon Prime membership has been commercial-free TV but that has been changing lately.

If you want to get rid of those ads, it’s an extra $3 a month. Amazon officials say the charge will let them produce more quality content through their platform.

How intrusive are the ads, though?

When you choose the show, “Reacher,” a 30-second ad plays before it. Then, in the one-hour program, there were no ads.

Non-Amazon movies did have commercials every 30 minutes or so. The German site 4K Films discovered Amazon also removed Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision from the free tier. That means the high-quality picture and sound are only available if you pay extra.

Commercials aren’t too intrusive. It’s probably not bad enough to pay extra unless you want the high-quality picture and sound. That, you’ll have to pay an extra $36 a year for.

