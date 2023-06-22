Amazon Prime Days changes | What the Tech?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Amazon’s summer shopping holiday is coming soon as Prime Days is set for next month with some big discounts.

It’s happening July 11 and 12. This one will be a little different, as Amazon is encouraging its members to shop somewhere else.

Amazon calls it “Buy with Prime.” It allows Prime members to shop on other brand websites and pay with their Amazon account.

Amazon is handling the delivery and returns. Since it already does that for many of the brands, there will be no difference to the shopper.

Prices may not be the same on both the brand’s website and Amazon.com. That’s why you may want to check both to see which has the best deal.

Some Prime Day deals have already dropped. Those are mostly on Amazon devices such as the Kindle, Fire TVs, Ring cameras, and Alexa devices.

Amazon uses Prime Days to entice people to pay the $140-a-year subscription for a Prime membership.

That’s something the Federal Trade Commission is looking into. They’re suing Amazon for “manipulative tactics” to enroll users in its Prime membership.

In the lawsuit, the FTC accuses Amazon of tricking and trapping people into Prime subscriptions, even when they don’t intend to. They accuse them of doing that without their consent and making it difficult to cancel their Prime memberships.

If that’s happened to you, the FTC would like to hear from you. You can contact them by clicking here.

See more “What the Tech?” stories by clicking here.