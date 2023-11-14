Black Friday price tools | What the Tech?

Black Friday is all about scoring a big deal and it's starting early, so how do you know when you're seeing the best prices? Here are some tools that can help.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Black Friday deals you see right now may not be much of a deal at all since the price can change the closer we get to Christmas.

How can you know? These Black Friday price tools can help you make an educated guess.

For Amazon shoppers, the website “camelcamelcamel” can help you hit deals at the right time.

Simply copy and paste the website address into the camelcamelcamel search bar to see its price history or install the camel browser extension.

This Anova Sous Vide cooker is 27% off on a Black Friday deal. Although, a month ago the price spiked to $200, its highest ever.

When the Black Friday Deals started, the price dropped to make it seem like a better deal. It’s frequently at the present sales price but its lowest price – $12 less – was earlier this year so it could drop again.

Then again, some deals are exceptional. This Bissell vacuum is on sale for $100. According to camelcamelcamel, it’s the lowest price ever at about $40.

camelcamelcamel only tracks Amazon prices and it doesn’t have an app.

There’s also Keepa, a smartphone app similar to Camelcamelcamel, with price histories and the ability to watch for deals.

Honey is a website, browser extension, and app from PayPal that finds deals and discount codes.

Google also added a new tool to its search engine. Search for an item, tap “shopping” and then “on-sale” to see current deals and sales from most online retailers.

Remember, if you shop on a smartphone, don’t shop on public Wifi. Use your data plan, instead, since it’s much safer and will give you a more secure way to use these Black Friday price tools.

If you’re shopping for early Black Friday deals, also remember to check the return policies. Some retailers don’t allow returns or refunds more than 30 days after the purchase.

