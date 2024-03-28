Broadband labels | What the Tech?

New federal guidelines specify that telecom companies must be more transparent in the services they're offering and the costs of those services. Here's what that will look like.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Shopping for a new phone or internet plan is difficult no matter how you do it.

Trying to figure out what you’re getting and what you’re paying for is confusing.

Hopefully, it’s about to get a lot easier. Federal regulations now require wireless companies to put labels on their phone plans.

“The FCC, a few years back came up with this idea of coming up with a way for consumers to more easily digest the information they’re hearing from broadband providers,” said Steve Van Dinter, of Verizon.

He says the new labels are familiar to consumers since they look like the nutritional labels on grocery items. They’re easy to read, easy to comprehend.

“You’re going to see at the top, what the monthly price is. What you’re going to see as you go down, is whether there are any additional charges or terms that are required,” Van Dinter said.

Verizon is using the labels ahead of the FCC’s April deadline. You’ll see them on Verizon’s website. And in stores, each representative has a tablet to display the labels to help customers decide on a plan.

Consumers often see a price. Then, they are shocked to learn it was just an introductory price as the phone bill goes up $50 or so a month. The broadband labels spell out those terms.

“The top piece, the $80 that you saw and the additional fees. That is the most you will ever see on your bill because it doesn’t include those discounts. So you’ll see the discounts in this section and that will be subtracted off that top piece,” Van Dinter said.

Another key part of the broadband labels is information about upload and download speeds you should get with the plan.

“And what you can do is then take these labels side-by-side with any provider you’re thinking of doing business with, and see what you’re getting and what you’re paying,” Van Dinter said.

If you don’t see those broadband labels clearly displayed at the point of sale on the website or in stores, you should contact the FCC. Those companies will be breaking the law as of April 10.

