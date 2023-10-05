Changes coming to Gmail | What the Tech?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Every day, you likely check your email multiple times, including when you woke up, and scammers know we all do this.

If you use Gmail, Google says it is about to make it much harder for scam emails to find your inbox.

In a blog post, Google says it’ll focus on email validation. Simply put, that’s cracking down on scammers who send thousands of emails a day.

Google will ensure that the email sender is who they claim to be.

That’s apparently not as easy as it sounds. Sort of like robocalls.

Google already uses AI to mark bulk emails as junk. If you open the Gmail spam folder, you’ll find hundreds or even thousands of blocked emails.

Scammers have figured out ways to get around Google’s filter system and send not just scammy emails, but phishing and malware.

The most helpful change coming to Gmail is an easier way to unsubscribe from mailing lists.

Right now, it requires jumping through hoops. Click a link, and choose unsubscribe which can still take a few days to take effect.

Google says unsubscribing will soon take just one click and the sender has two days to remove your email address.

Gmail will enforce a spam threshold that senders must stay under. Send too many emails that get marked as spam and the sender will be blocked from sending mail to Gmail addresses.

Google says the new Gmail features will roll out next year. You won’t have to do anything. Just mark spam as spam and everyone’s Gmail inbox should start looking a little cleaner.

Google says Gmail already stops nearly 100% of emails containing spam, phishing and malware. They also it blocks nearly 15 billion unwanted emails every day.

