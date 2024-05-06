Clapper | What the Tech? App of the Day

With TikTok possibly going away, here is an app that could replace it.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — The push to ban TikTok in the U.S. has millions of people wondering what is next and the Clapper app could be what’s next.

TikTok’s parent company has around eight-and-a-half months to either find a buyer or shut the app’s U.S. operations down.

If the app is banned, where will TikTok’ers go?

Clapper is a Dallas-based smartphone app that looks, well, a lot like TikTok. Clapper has been around for a few years but never caught on like TikTok. Lately, creators have been establishing themselves as Clapper stars.

Like TikTok, an algorithm loads videos it thinks you’ll like based on what you’ve liked before. There’s a For You feed, One for creators you follow and a feed of creators nearby. There’s also a feed of creators who are streaming live.

Clapper is trying to attract TikTok creators by highlighting their channels and paying for their content.

As far as the content goes, it’s very similar to what you see on TikTok. A lot of comedy and pranks.

Clapper is for adults only. You must be at least 17 to use the app, so some content is not intended for children.

It has already become one of the most downloaded social media apps in both app stores. And it’s free.

Clapper is a free app on the App Store and Google Play Store. At last check, there are over a half-million daily users but that number will likely grow.

