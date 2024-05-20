Cleanup | What the Tech? App of the Day

The Cleanup app helps you clear out unneeded or duplicate photos.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — If you primarily use your smartphone to take photos and record video, you may have hundreds of photos and videos on it.

You may also not want or need some of them on your phone, either. They take up valuable storage you could use for something else. Like more photos.

The Cleanup app can practically clean up your phone for you. Cleanup is for iPhone and Android devices. You give it permission to access the photos on your phone. Cleanup then scans your photo library looking for duplicates.

Select the ones you’d like to delete. Cleanup also selects the best picture of the lot. Like making sure everyone’s eyes are open.

It also finds videos that are similar. Review them, and swipe left to delete. Right to keep.

In just a few minutes, Cleanup helped me find and delete 18 videos I didn’t even know were on my phone, clearing up over 14 GB of space.

The paid version of Cleanup does the same to your contacts list, looking for duplicates and contacts that are incomplete. And an email cleaner for Gmail.

A basic version of Cleanup is free but the paid version is either $6 a week or $40 for forever. There is a free 7-day free trial.

