Creating good passwords you can remember | What the Tech?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Nothing is more difficult than remembering all of your passwords, especially if you made them hard for hackers to crack.

Experts say the best passwords have 14 characters with a mixture of letters, numbers and special characters. To make it more difficult, the password you use for one account (e.g., Facebook) should be different than the one use for another (e.g., banking).

How do you keep track of it, though? Here’s how:

Take your favorite books or movies. We’ll use the movies “Some Like It Hot” and “Some Kind of Wonderful.”

Take the first letter of each word. You can remember that. We’ll make the first movie all lowercase.

Add a special character between them. Then turn the ‘O’ into “(” or “)”. We need a number at the start.

That’s a great password you can remember.

We shouldn’t use the same one for everything. Here’s the trick to help you remember.

At the end, add the first two letters of the account. For Facebook add “FA”, “LI” for LinkedIn, “GM” for Gmail, “NE” for Netflix and so on.

The 13-character mixture will take hackers over 3 million years to crack. By adding just one more number, it would take hackers 239 million years to crack it.

All you need to remember is your movies and secret code. It’s easier than you might think.

