Earning extra holiday cash | What the Tech?

We all want a few extra bucks for the holidays and to pay bills, of course, so here are a few ways to do that.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — These are not scams, they’re easy side hustles to earn extra holiday cash from your computer or smartphone. Here is what works best.

There are so many online surveys you can take for money. Some work, some don’t. Here is what we found.

Survey Junkie, One Opinion, and Opinion Outpost are legitimate online surveys that pay people to answer questions about their consumer habits.

To make money, you’ll need to answer questions about yourself, your income, education. Then, the companies will search for surveys that apply to you.

How much can you earn? This survey takes about an hour to complete and pays $1.50.

You can earn money listening to music with Slicethepie and writing a brief review.

You have to listen to at least 90 seconds of the song and then write a review. It took about 3 minutes total to earn $0.01 for one song.

Better opportunities await in a couple of apps:

Fiverr and Upwork pair people with skills with people and companies in need of those skills for a project. There are jobs for transcribing podcasts, proofreading, voice work, and virtual assistants.

You can teach guitar over Zoom for around $100 an hour. Online notary publics can charge about $25 per document but check the laws to make sure you’re qualified.

You can also save a few hundred bucks by pausing subscriptions to a few streaming services for a couple of months. You can always restart them again after the holidays and after paying credit card bills.

It all adds up.

