Easier way to add phone contacts | What the Tech?

Adding a contact to your phone can be a tedious process. Here's how to make that easier.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — There are a lot of steps to take to add a number in your phone contacts but now you can do it in an easier way or two.

Apple’s iOS 17 allows people to share all of their contact information with just a tap. Here’s how to do it:

Open the contacts app and select “My card”. If their phone is updated to iOS 17, they just need to tap the phones together. The information will be shared by both phones.

For a really cool first impression, you can try one of these digital business cards from Lynq or Popl.

These cards are equipped with NFC chips. You create your digital business card on their website. When you want to share your contact information with someone with an iPhone or an Android device, they just tap the card or sticker on your phone case.

They can also scan a QR code.

In addition to your contact information, you can share social media accounts, a website, and other information. Then they can easily share their information with you.

Especially at business events and anywhere you’ll meet new people, this is very efficient.

Digital business cards start around $5. They’re also available as watchbands, jewelry and keyrings.

